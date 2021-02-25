Rwanda: Nsengiyumva Named New Coach of National Sitting Volleyball Team

24 February 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

The National Paralympic Committee of Rwanda has appointed Jean Marie Vianney Nsengiyumva as the new head coach of the national women sitting volleyball team ahead of the 2020 Paralympic Games.

He comes in to replace Egyptian Mossad Rashad who left last year, having held the position since 2019.

Nsengiyumva will be expected to steer the team as they go for the Paralympic games in August in Japan.

The Rwanda sitting volleyball team booked its ticket to the 16th Paralympics in September 2019 after retaining the African Championships title for a third consecutive time following the 2015 and 2017 triumphs.

Nsengiyumva brings huge experience to the team as he has been coaching at the national level since 2010, where he has coached various teams including, U20, U-17 national volleyball teams and the Kigali Volleyball club.

Jean-Baptiste Murema, President of the NPC-Rwanda said the team will start preparations for the Paralympics next month.

Eric Gakwaya will deputise Nsengiyumva while Joy Happiness Mukeshimana will be the new team manager.

Read the original article on New Times.

Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

