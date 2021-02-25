Nigeria: Buhari Approves Repatriation of Refugees in Cameroon, Niger, Chad

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the gradual return of Nigerian refugees in Cameroon, Niger and Chad to the country from February 27, 2021.

The Federal Commissioner of the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), Senator Basheer Garba Mohammed, disclosed this in a statement yesterday.

Mohammed said that the commission has commenced work on construction of massive housing units to resettle displaced persons under a project tagged the "IDPs Resettlement Cities," that consisted of 600 units of two-bedroom bungalows each in the selected states.

The houses will be furnished and equipped with facilities for education, worship, skills acquisition and farmlands among others.

The commission has also distributed food and relief items to 1,500 households of the Bakassi Peninsula returnees.

The federal commissioner, who was represented at the occasion by the NCFRMI Director, Human Resources, Mr. AbdurRahman Wachiko, stated that the federal government has demonstrated great concern for the welfare of displaced persons in the country.

"In this regard, the federal government has empowered our commission and we have been carrying out distribution of items to displaced persons in many states of the federation consistently. As a matter of fact, we have visited a total of 15 states in the last three months alone and the exercise continues," Wachiko explained.

He further acknowledged the tremendous support of the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs Disaster Management and Social Development, Ms. Sadiya Umar-Farouq, the state government, host communities and other interest groups while urging the beneficiaries to reciprocate federal government's efforts by making good use of the items being distributed to improve their wellbeing.