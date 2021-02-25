Tanzania: President Magufuli to Dissolve Dar es Salaam City Council

24 February 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Dar es Salaam — President Magufuli has today said that he intends to dissolve Dar es Salaam City Council and instead turn one of the municipalities into a city authority..

I want one Municipality within Dar to be upgraded to a City and the other to remain a Municipality and I think Ilala is the most suitable as for now because it is in the middle.

Though he did not give any timelines, the president said he does not want to have a city that does not have a representative area, thus leading to misuse of public funds.

The president was speaking at the inauguration of the newly constructed Ubungo Interchange which he has named after the fallen Chief Secretary John Kijazi.

