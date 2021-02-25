Liberia: A Beacon of Hope - Landmark Contribution From Liberian Alumni

On 8 February, the World Maritime University Alumni Association of Liberia (WMUAAL) presented a donation to the WMU Endowment Fund. The virtual event was hosted in cooperation between WMUAAL and the Swedish Embassy in Monrovia and brought together the majority of Liberian graduates.

WMUAAL provided the donation in appreciation of the quality of education that WMU has imparted to Liberians and many developing countries. Welcome remarks were delivered by the President of WMUAAL, Mr Mohamed Calico Lavalie (Class of 2012) who said, "We appreciate WMU because of the road we've traveled and the progressive path we continue to navigate. Among other things, it has given us excellent maritime education thus developing our skills in enhancing nation building." Mr. Lavalie encouraged the Government of Liberia to continue to sponsor and recruit WMU students and graduates. He cited areas that can benefit from WMUAAL professionals, including the National Port Authority and the Ministry of Transport, to which WMU graduates would be a valuable resource.