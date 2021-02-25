Liberia: A Beacon of Hope - Landmark Contribution From Liberian Alumni

24 February 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

On 8 February, the World Maritime University Alumni Association of Liberia (WMUAAL) presented a donation to the WMU Endowment Fund. The virtual event was hosted in cooperation between WMUAAL and the Swedish Embassy in Monrovia and brought together the majority of Liberian graduates.

WMUAAL provided the donation in appreciation of the quality of education that WMU has imparted to Liberians and many developing countries. Welcome remarks were delivered by the President of WMUAAL, Mr Mohamed Calico Lavalie (Class of 2012) who said, "We appreciate WMU because of the road we've traveled and the progressive path we continue to navigate. Among other things, it has given us excellent maritime education thus developing our skills in enhancing nation building." Mr. Lavalie encouraged the Government of Liberia to continue to sponsor and recruit WMU students and graduates. He cited areas that can benefit from WMUAAL professionals, including the National Port Authority and the Ministry of Transport, to which WMU graduates would be a valuable resource.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Italian Ambassador Killed in Attack in DR Congo
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments
Many Killed In Attack on Borno State
Tanzania Announces New Covid-19 Measures After WHO Warning

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.