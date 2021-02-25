Somalia Records 198 New Coronavirus Cases

Somalia on Wednesday confirmed 198 new positive Covid-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 6,444.

3 more people were reported to have recovered from the disease, hence the total number of recoveries is now at 3,781.

Unfortunately, seven people have succumbed to coronavirus in the country, the total number of fatalities now being 215.

This comes days after Somalia on Monday closed all schools and universities for two weeks due to a surge in COVID-19 infections in the Horn of Africa nation.

Somalia is yet to begin innoculating its people but is set to receive 1.2 million doses of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine this February, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).