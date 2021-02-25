Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

24 February 2021
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Sixteen patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in the Central, Gash Barka and Southern Regions.

Out of these, thirteen patients are from Quarantine Centers in Asmara, Central Region; two in Omhajer, Gash Barka Region; and one in Adi-Keih, Southern Region.

On the other hand, fourteen patients who have been receiving medical treatment in the Central (9), and Anseba (5) Regions have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients to-date has accordingly risen to 2173 while the number of deaths stands at seven.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date has increased to 2789.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

24 February 2021

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Shabait

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Italian Ambassador Killed in Attack in DR Congo
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tanzania Announces New Covid-19 Measures After WHO Warning
Many Killed In Attack on Borno State

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.