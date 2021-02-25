Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

Sixteen patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in the Central, Gash Barka and Southern Regions.

Out of these, thirteen patients are from Quarantine Centers in Asmara, Central Region; two in Omhajer, Gash Barka Region; and one in Adi-Keih, Southern Region.

On the other hand, fourteen patients who have been receiving medical treatment in the Central (9), and Anseba (5) Regions have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients to-date has accordingly risen to 2173 while the number of deaths stands at seven.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date has increased to 2789.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

24 February 2021