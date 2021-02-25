Sudan: Eritrea's Delegation in Sudan

24 February 2021
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara, 24 February 2021 - Eritrea's delegation composed of Foreign Minister Osman Saleh and Presidential Adviser Yemane Ghebreab met today in Khartoum President of Sudan's Sovereign Council, General Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan, and delivered a message from President Isaias Afwerki regarding relations between Sudan and Ethiopia.

The Delegation also conveyed the message to Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdock. In his letter, President Isaias stressed the need to overcome the differences between the two neighbors amicably and patiently.

President Al Burhan and PM Hamdock expressed their appreciation for Eritrea's continued initiative.

President Al Burhan and Prime Minister Hamdock further reaffirmed Sudan's determination to peacefully solve temporary difficulties, develop strong ties with Ethiopia and work for regional cooperation.

