Somalia: Passport Applications Suspended Due to Resurgence of Covid-19

24 February 2021
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The Department of Immigration and Naturalization Services has suspended passports application due to the rising of COVID-19 infections in Somalia.

In a Facebook post, the department said the suspension takes effect from 27th February 2021 until further notice.

"Due to rising COVID-19 cases, we are informing the citizens that all new applications from Saturday will be suspended in order to curb the spread of COVID-19," the Department of Immigration and Naturalization services said in a Facebook post.

Somalia Monday closed all schools and universities for two weeks after the resurgence of the respiratory disease.

The horn of the African nation also banned public gathering.

With 198 new infections and related deaths, the total caseload in the East African country has reached 6,444 and 215 fatalities.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Italian Ambassador Killed in Attack in DR Congo
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments
Battle For Supremacy Rages in Boko Haram, ISWAP Nigeria Camps
Tanzania Announces New Covid-19 Measures After WHO Warning

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.