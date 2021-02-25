Somalia: Passport Applications Suspended Due to Resurgence of Covid-19

The Department of Immigration and Naturalization Services has suspended passports application due to the rising of COVID-19 infections in Somalia.

In a Facebook post, the department said the suspension takes effect from 27th February 2021 until further notice.

"Due to rising COVID-19 cases, we are informing the citizens that all new applications from Saturday will be suspended in order to curb the spread of COVID-19," the Department of Immigration and Naturalization services said in a Facebook post.

Somalia Monday closed all schools and universities for two weeks after the resurgence of the respiratory disease.

The horn of the African nation also banned public gathering.

With 198 new infections and related deaths, the total caseload in the East African country has reached 6,444 and 215 fatalities.