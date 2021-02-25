Sierra Leone: Convict Slammed 3 Years Jail for Wounding

Inside a crowded courtroom on Tuesday, 23rd February, at the High Court of Sierra Leone, Justice Monfred Sesay sentenced one Tommy Davies to three years imprisonment for wounding one Alie Mansaray, with intent to do him grievous bodily harm

The accused was charged with wounding with intent, wounding and assault occasioning actual bodily harm, contrary to Section 47 of the Offense Against the Person Act of 1861.

The prosecution alleged that on 27th August 2018, in Freetown, the convict wounded one Alie Mansaray with intent to do him grievous bodily harm

According to the judge, for the accused to be found guilty of such an offence, the prosecution must prove three elements, amongst which is that the victim must have been wounded, and that the accused must have caused the wound, with intent to cause the victim grievous bodily harm.

In order to make its case, the prosecution called five witnesses, including the victim, a Police Constable who tendered five exhibits in the process.

Justice Sesay who presided over the matter, said the convict did the act because he was on toxic.

He said the complainant did all to avoid the fight between him and the convict, but that the former forced to the fight with the complainant.

He said the victim later ran for his life together with other police officers, as they weren't in a police uniform at the time they executed the warrant.

After going through all of the exhibits and evidences including the doctor's report, Justice Sesay said the prosecution, initially led by Lawyer Joseph Sesay, had proven its case beyond reasonable doubt and therefore found the accused guilty of the offence charged.

K. Kanu from Legal Aid made a plea of mitigation on behalf of the convict that the judge temper justice with mercy, as the convict has fully shown remorse after the fight between him and the complainant, and that he was a first time offender.

He noted that the accused person has been in custody since the start of the matter and that he is a young man.

Notwithstanding her passionate plea, Justice Sesay sentenced the accused to three years in prison, which must run concurrently; adding that the time he had spent in prison must be taken into consideration.