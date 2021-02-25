Sierra Leone: Magistrate Threatens to Imprison Accused February 24, 2021

Magistrate Sahr Kekura of the Pademba Road Court No. 4 yesterday (23rd February 2021) threatened to imprison one Joseph Foday Suma who obtained money from his late brother's wife by falsely pretending to facilitate admission for his later brother's son.

Magistrate Kekura told the accused person that yesterday was the day of grace, and stated that should he refused to refund the said money on the adjourned date, he will have no other option but to send him to prison for two years.

The magistrate noted that the accused should be the person that should rendering helping hand for the complainant to take care of his late brother's son and not the other way.

"There comes Friday, the 26th February, if you do not bring the said admission money to refund it back to the complainant, you will be imprisoned for two years," Magistrate Kekura reiterated.

The accused made his maiden appearance before Magistrate Kekura on one counts of obtaining money by false pretence contrary to Section 32 (1) of the Larceny Act 1916.

According to the charge sheet, the accused,sometimes in January 2021, at No 6 Lamina Sankoh Street in Freetown, with intent to defraud, obtained from Kadiatu Bangura the sum of one million five hundred thousand Leones (1.500,000) by pretending that he will facilitate the admission of her son into the Senior Secondary School at Saint Edwards Senior Secondary School, Kingtom Freetown, knowing same to be false.

After the court clerk read the charges to the accused, he pleaded not guilty and promised to refund the money to the complainant.

Meanwhile, Magistrate Kekura adjourned the matter to Friday 26th February 2021.