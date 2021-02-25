Kenya: Abass Bundu's Daughter Now High Commissioner to Kenya

Members of Parliament yesterday unanimously approved Ms. Isatu Aminata Bundu as the new High Commissioner to the Sierra Leone High Commission in Nairobi, Kenya.

Madam Bundu will replace her predecessor, late Peter Joseph Francis, elder brother to Chief Minister, David Francis.

Other nominees include Justice Miata Maria Samba as Supreme Court Judge and Conrad Sackey as Chairman-Teaching Service Commission (TSC) respectively.

Ms. Bundu is a young Sierra Leonean and a British trained entrepreneur with fifteen years experience in public and private sector management.

She holds a masters degree in International Relations from Brunel University and a host of other post graduate certificates in Projects and Strategic Consultancies from Chartered Institute for Information Technology in the UK.

In her speech,Ms. Isatu Aminata Bundu thanked President Bio for the confidence reposed in her and promised to do her best to the best of her ability.

"I am honoured to represent Sierra Leone in Kenya. I have worked in Kenya before and have learnt a lot about their educational system," she said.

As a diplomat, "I will work closely with government ministries in Kenya and also relate with our ministries in Sierra Leone on desirable variables that are worth emulating".

On her diplomatic mission, Bundu said she would be representing the President and the Government of Sierra Leone.

As High Commissioner to Kenya and other accredited countries, she promised to fully use her acquired diplomatic tact to achieve positive dialogues, follow-ups on the extensive bilateral ties and projects that her late predecessor initiated, and to further explore more in the interest of country.

"I think it would be a learning point for me as am prepared to collaborate with our professional staff. From my readings and research, I see agriculture and tourism as two key areas that we can learn a lot from Kenya and probably emulate them here," Ms. Bundu concluded.

Hon. Emerson Lamina said the nominees will deliver on the various positions they have been nominated to serve.

"An Ambassador can showcase the country from, which he or she comes from. Kenya is becoming a hub for air transport and many parts of Africa hence I am appealing that Sierra Leone attracts direct foreign investment so that the many jobless youth will have jobs," he said.

Hon. Joseph William Lamin said the appointed women are expected to perform well in their duties.

He reminded the nominee for TSC that, he has a greater task ahead, among which is to making sure that teachers are pin-coded.

Hon. Abdul Latif Sesay said the nominees were ready to perform in whatever capacity and stated that Justice Samba's name is a household name and that she will work in the interest of the country and not any political party.

He described Ms. Bundu as a replica of her father (Dr. Abass Bundu) and also a result oriented person as she thought of Sierra Leone and has been groomed for that position.

"It is her role to look out for Sierra Leoneans living in that part of the country to be accorded and to have access to the Embassy. I know she can deliver more than expected," he said.