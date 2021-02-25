Cameroon-Turkey - Outgoing Ambassador Bids Farewell

24 February 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Ayse Saraç was received in audience on February 23, 2021 by External Relations Minister.

The Minister of External Relations, Mbella Mbella on February 23, 2021 granted a farewell audience to the outgoing Turkish Ambassador to Cameroon, Ayse Saraç who has come to the end of her diplomatic stay in Cameroon. Both personalities reviewed cooperation ties between the dual countries.

Speaking to reporters at the end of the audience, the Turkish diplomat appreciated the state of bilateral relations, noting she is pleased the relations are being solidified with time. "I came to bid farewell to the Minister of External Relations. We have a strong partnership between our two countries. I will like to extend my gratitude to the Minister for supporting the growth of relations between Cameroon and Turkey, and I am happy these cooperation ties are deepening. We are pleased that it is extending in many fields such as diplomacy, politics, economy, humanitarian and health sectors. I will like to extend my gratitude to the Minister," she stated.

Ambassador Saraç arrived Cameroon in 2019 and presented her letters of credence to President Paul Biya on July 15, 2019 in an audience at the Unity Palace. External Relations Minister on behalf of the President of the Republic offered her a State diner yesterday.

Cameroon and Turkey enjoy friendly bilateral cooperation ties which has led to several high level visits to both countries. President Paul Biya was on a four-day official visit in Turkey in March 2013 and former Turkish President, Abdullah Gul paid an official visit to Cameroon in 2010. In the economic domain, Turkish Airlines operates in Cameroon. Several cooperation agreements have been signed between the two countries in the areas of education, security and infrastructure, with the Turk Eximbank having financed 75 per cent of the construction of the Japoma 50,000 capacity stadium in Douala, Littoral Region. Turkey has always expressed her readiness to contribute in the peace building process of conflict-hit zones in Cameroon.

