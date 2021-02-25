Somalia Bans Opposition Protests in Mogadishu

24 February 2021
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The Somalian government on Tuesday banned protests in the capital Mogadishu due to rising COVID-19 cases and security threats in the Horn of Africa country.

"Any protests in Mogadishu, whether anti-government or pro-government, are illegal and will not be allowed," Internal Security Minister Hassan Hundubey Jima'le said in a news conference in Mogadishu.

The announcement comes after the opposition presidential candidates, led by former President Sharif Sheikh Ahmed, said they will continue to hold protests and called a fresh anti-government rally on Friday.

"This is a political issue that needs political discussion. They are now dangerously using the public for the sake of a political agenda. This is dangerous and has to stop immediately," said Jawahir Mohamud Jama, chairperson of Banadir Women Organization.

