Nigeria: Court Seals Shop in Abuja Market for Violating Covid-19 Protocols

The FCT Mobile Court on Wednesday sealed off a hairdressing saloon inside Wuse Market, Abuja for violating COVID-19 guidelines and harbouring a man, who allegedly obstructed the enforcement of safety protocols.

The Prosecuting Counsel, Umoh Ummana, had requested the court to seal off the saloon, located in shop 1, Block B25 in the famous market for violating the COVID-19 health protection regulations Act, 2021.

Ummana told the court that shop was packed full with people, who defiled the COVID-19 protocols and also refused to comply with the social distancing guidelines.

The Presiding Magistrate, Idayat Akanni, said the order was granted in pursuant to an oral application made by the prosecuting counsel.

Akanni demanded that the suspect, who is at large, should appear before her in the court before the shop would be unsealed.

Reacting, Mr Ihkaro Attah, Head, Media Publicity and Enlightenment of FCT Ministerial Taskforce on COVID-19, explained that the shop was shut because it harboured a questionable character who obstructed enforcers of the law.

Attah said that the suspect, who was at large now, prevented the arrest of a violator of COVID-19 health protection regulations Act, 2021, who was also an occupant of the shop.

According to him, the action of the man almost caused a total seal off of the whole market again.

"We are worried that the shop in question is keeping someone with a questionable character.

"The Magistrate ruled that for the shop to be harbouring such person, should be sealed for two weeks, and if he didn't appear in court, we shall apply to renew the order for another two weeks", he added.