Liberia: Carter Center Head Pays Visit to NEC

The Carter Center (Liberia Office) Governance Team-Lead, Barbara Smith, paid a courtesy call on the Board of Commissioners of NEC, on Friday, 19 February, 2021 to inform the Commission about the end of her four- year work in Liberia. Miss Smith lauded the Commission for its support to the Carter Center Governance Team during her stay in Liberia.

The Carter Center Governance team in Liberia, has over the years supported Civil Society Organizations in Liberia including the Liberia Elections Observation Network, LEON which role, in part, has been to monitor democratic elections in Liberia.

Responding the Chairperson of the Elections Commission Davidetta Browne Lansanah praised Ms. Smith for her role and the Carter Center's support to civil society organizations, (LEON... ), which advisory has helped the Commission to deliver free, fair and credible elections in Liberia.

The Commission says it will miss Ms. Smith for her invaluable contributions to achieving the mandate of NEC and notes that the Commission will remain engaged with the Carter Center which is a democratic institution, to entrench democracy in Liberia through the conduct of free, fair, transparent and credible elections in Liberia.

Presenting Miss Barbara Smith to the Commission on her departure from Liberia was Mr. Dorbor Jallah, Country Director of the Carter Center Liberia Office.