Liberia: Carter Center Head Pays Visit to NEC

23 February 2021
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

The Carter Center (Liberia Office) Governance Team-Lead, Barbara Smith, paid a courtesy call on the Board of Commissioners of NEC, on Friday, 19 February, 2021 to inform the Commission about the end of her four- year work in Liberia. Miss Smith lauded the Commission for its support to the Carter Center Governance Team during her stay in Liberia.

The Carter Center Governance team in Liberia, has over the years supported Civil Society Organizations in Liberia including the Liberia Elections Observation Network, LEON which role, in part, has been to monitor democratic elections in Liberia.

Responding the Chairperson of the Elections Commission Davidetta Browne Lansanah praised Ms. Smith for her role and the Carter Center's support to civil society organizations, (LEON... ), which advisory has helped the Commission to deliver free, fair and credible elections in Liberia.

The Commission says it will miss Ms. Smith for her invaluable contributions to achieving the mandate of NEC and notes that the Commission will remain engaged with the Carter Center which is a democratic institution, to entrench democracy in Liberia through the conduct of free, fair, transparent and credible elections in Liberia.

Presenting Miss Barbara Smith to the Commission on her departure from Liberia was Mr. Dorbor Jallah, Country Director of the Carter Center Liberia Office.

Read the original article on New Republic.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Republic Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Republic

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Italian Ambassador Killed in Attack in DR Congo
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments
Many Killed In Attack on Borno State
Tanzania Announces New Covid-19 Measures After WHO Warning

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.