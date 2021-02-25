Liberia: NEC to Host By Election in Grand Gedeh

23 February 2021
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

The National Elections Commission (NEC) said it will hold a by-election in Grand Gedeh county soon due to the vacancy created as a result of the election of Zoe Emanuel Pennue to the senate.

A statement issued by the NEC on February 22, 2021 said the House of Representatives informed them of the vacancy in a Communication dated on February 18, 2021.

Pennue was representative but contested to for the upper house-Senate which he won. By law, one a vacancy is created, the NEC can conduct by-elections for such vacancy to be occupied.

The NEC release quotes the letter from the House of Representatives signed by its Chief Clerk Mildred N. Sayon as authorizing the NEC to work out the necessary modalities and mechanisms for the holding of a by Election in Grand Gedeh County.

Article 37 of the Liberian Constitution says, in the event of a vacancy in the legislature caused by death, resignation, expulsion or otherwise, the presiding officer shall within 30 days notify the NEC thereof. The NEC shall not later than 90 days thereafter cause a by-election to be held; provided where such vacancy occurs within 90 days prior to the holding of general elections, the filling of the vacancy shall await the holding of such elections.

Accordingly, the National Elections Commission is requested therefore to conduct the Grand Gedeh County by-election within 90 days to fill the vacancy in the National Legislature.

