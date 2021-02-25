Tanzania: President Magufuli Officially Dissolves Dar es Salaam City Council

24 February 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Emmanuel Mtengwa

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli has on Monday February 24, dissolved Dar es Salaam City Council and upgraded Ilala Municipal Council to Dar es Salaam City Council.

According to the statement released by the minister of State in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government), Selemani Jafo the decision come into effect from today Wednesday.

His decision comes hours after he announced his wishes to dissolves the country biggest City Council.

The head of state hinted his intention to dissolve the Dar es Salaam City Council earlier in the day during the inauguration of the newly constructed Ubungo Interchange which he has named after the fallen Chief Secretary John Kijazi.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Italian Ambassador Killed in Attack in DR Congo
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments
Many Killed In Attack on Borno State
Tanzania Announces New Covid-19 Measures After WHO Warning

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.