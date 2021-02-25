Rwanda: We Have Submitted All Requirements for League to Resume - FERWAFA

25 February 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

The Rwanda Football Federation (FERWAFA) says they have submitted all the requirements that the Ministry of Sports asked from them to resume the 2020-2021 Rwanda Premier League.

The topflight league was suspended by the Ministry of Sports on December 12, 2020, after clubs failed to adhere to guidelines set by the government to contain the spread of Covid-19. Some of the clubs had forged Covid-19 test results which were mandatory before every match.

Only three matches had been played in the league at the time. There are now 27 match days to go with just four months until the season is supposed to end.

Some clubs now are worried about a fixture pile up if the league resumes and has to end on July 4th considering that the Peace cup tournament has not started too.

Francois Régis Uwayezu, the Ferwafa Secretary General says the football governing body has submitted a detailed plan which conforms to all requirements that the Ministry of Sports demanded for the league to resume.

"We have held talks with all clubs and agreed on several measures for the league to return. The clubs have put in place protocols to ensure that government guidelines on Covid-19 are followed strictly. We have submitted those measures and other requirements to the Ministry. We are now waiting for feedback from them," Uwayezu said.

Financial distress

The suspension of the league has had disastrous financial effects on both clubs and players after many clubs decided to suspend contracts of their playing and coaching staff until the league resumes.

Some of the clubs that put their staff on furlough are Mumena based Kiyovu, Espoir, Gasogi and Etincelles.

Other clubs like Rayon Sports, Gorilla and AS Muhanga decided to pay their staff half of their monthly wages.

Read the original article on New Times.

