Somalia Opposition-PM Roble Talks Flop

24 February 2021
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

A dialogue between Somali opposition candidates and Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble has failed in the capital Mogadishu.

According to sources efforts to mediate both sides failed after opposition leaders demanded the federal government to apologize over clashes between Somali security forces and the forces loyal to the opposition in Mogadishu on 19 February.

Senior officials including Galmudug leader Ahmed Kahiye Qoorqoor legislatures and elder have in the past hours trying to mediate between the two sides.

The opposition accused the federal government of blocking their planned anti-government rally on Friday citing COVID-19.

Somali government on Tuesday banned public gathering after the rising of COVID-19 cases.

As of Tuesday Somalia recorded 198 COVID-19 cases rising the total number of confirmed cases to 6,444 and 215 fatalities after seven patients succumbed to the virus.

Speaking at a press conference in Mogadishu Internal Security Minister Hassan Hanubey said due to rising coronavirus infections, both pro and anti-government rallies remain banned.

"Any protests in Mogadishu, whether anti-government or pro-government, are illegal and will not be allowed," Internal Security Minister Hassan Hundubey.

The minister asked the opposition candidates to use media to deliver their complaints and messages.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Italian Ambassador Killed in Attack in DR Congo
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments
Many Killed In Attack on Borno State
Tanzania Announces New Covid-19 Measures After WHO Warning

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.