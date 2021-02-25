Somalia Opposition-PM Roble Talks Flop

A dialogue between Somali opposition candidates and Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble has failed in the capital Mogadishu.

According to sources efforts to mediate both sides failed after opposition leaders demanded the federal government to apologize over clashes between Somali security forces and the forces loyal to the opposition in Mogadishu on 19 February.

Senior officials including Galmudug leader Ahmed Kahiye Qoorqoor legislatures and elder have in the past hours trying to mediate between the two sides.

The opposition accused the federal government of blocking their planned anti-government rally on Friday citing COVID-19.

Somali government on Tuesday banned public gathering after the rising of COVID-19 cases.

As of Tuesday Somalia recorded 198 COVID-19 cases rising the total number of confirmed cases to 6,444 and 215 fatalities after seven patients succumbed to the virus.

Speaking at a press conference in Mogadishu Internal Security Minister Hassan Hanubey said due to rising coronavirus infections, both pro and anti-government rallies remain banned.

"Any protests in Mogadishu, whether anti-government or pro-government, are illegal and will not be allowed," Internal Security Minister Hassan Hundubey.

The minister asked the opposition candidates to use media to deliver their complaints and messages.