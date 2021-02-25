Somalia: Puntland Calls for Resignation of Army And NISA Chiefs

24 February 2021
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

A second wave of COVID-19 infections in Mogadishu is overwhelming in De Martini hospital.

The country has close to 4726 confirmed cases of the virus, and at least 130 people have died according to the health ministry last update.

Director of the De Martini general hospital Dr Abdirizak Yussuf Jalaludeen told Dalsan TV patients from other hospitals were transferred to De Martini hospital and tested positive for coronavirus. Dr Abdirizak Yussuf Jalaludeen said.

"We have three new patients who have tested positive for the virus and many people are complaining about flu-like symptoms in the capital with some taking leave from jobs,"

Dr. Jalaludeen said the rise in the new cases is simply because of people gathering at stadiums and gathering in public while not following the ministry of health set guidelines to curb the spread of the virus.

The director also called on the public to adhere to the set measure in a bid to curb the spread of the pandemic.

The horn of African nation reopened learning institutions and resumed normal operations after closing them for more than six months to contain the deadly virus that has so far claimed the lives of more than 72,000 people and infected over 3 million others in Africa according to the Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention

