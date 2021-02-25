Ethiopia: China Renews Supports for Govt in Providing Assistance in Tigray

China on Monday reiterated its commitment to support the Ethiopian Government's efforts in providing humanitarian assistance to the affected people in Tigray.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remark at a daily press briefing when commenting on the humanitarian situation in Tigray State.

"As a good friend to Ethiopia, China hopes that all Ethiopian people including those in Tigray enjoy peace, stability and prosperity. We support the Ethiopian government's efforts in providing help and assistance to people in Tigray and restoring local life and production," he said.

"Given the shortage of basic living materials in Tigray, China will offer emergency food assistance including rice and wheat to relieve the difficulties faced by the local people," Xinhua quoted Wang as saying.

The Spokesperson also called on the international community to give more support and make a joint contribution to restoring normal life and work in the state.