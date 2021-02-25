Ethiopia: TPLF Junta Orchestrates Public, Civilian Property Looting - Admin.

ADDIS ABABA - Prior to the widespread looting of public and civilian property in Tigray State, the TPLF junta had intentionally set free over 10,000 prisoners who are accused of and convicted with serious crimes, Interim Government Northern Zone Administration announced.

The Zone Deputy Head Muluberhan Haile also told The Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA) that the junta had manufactured thousands of fake Eritrean army uniforms before it launched attacks on the Northern Command of Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF).

"Wearing fake Eritrean army uniforms, the blind supporters of the junta and the criminals carried out well-coordinated vandalism and looting of public and private property in the northern Tigray," he said.

Muluberhan further said the junta had left no stone unturned to internationalize the law enforcement operation including by making its supporters commit serious crimes in fake Eritrean army uniforms but in vain.

According to him, Eritreans have proven their unreserved support in bringing back the property of Tigray people looted by the Junta and left at the border areas.

"Thanks to the kindness of the people of Eritrea, looted property worth of 15 million Birr has been returned to the state from Shiraro area," he said.

He recommended that those who have keen interest on understanding the real truth on the ground must go to the place and verify the sheer fact.

Regarding the ongoing rehabilitation efforts in Tigray State, Muluberhan noted a well-organized and consolidated humanitarian assistance is being conducted as much as possible though a lot remains to be done as there are a lot of people who are in need of relief aid.

"We all have to move forward to well rehabilitate the people and restore law and order."

He said that as the international community has shown keen interest on working in collaboration with the federal government, the Tigray State has made all doors wide open to facilitate conditions.

"We know the reality on the ground well. However, some international media outlets have been engaging in spewing hates and lies based on the information they acquired from the junta's apologists," he indicated.

So long as there is no ground to make both Ethiopians and Eritreans in a state of rivalry, both governments have to work hand in glove to get the source of ill-intentions dried for good.

There would be no TPLF hereafter and the people of Tigray have to come to the right track and work hard to reap the fruits of peace and serenity, he underscored, adding that some international media outlets have to live up to truth and the code of ethics of journalism.