Ethiopia: Sudanese Force Must Vacate to Resume Negotiation - Spokesperson

ADDIS ABABA - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said that Ethiopia is ready to sit in a round table to resolve the border dispute with Sudan in a peaceful manner in a moment the Sudanese Army returned to where they were before November 6, 2021.

During his weekly briefing yesterday MoFA Spokesperson Ambassador Dina Mufti stated that the Ethiopian government strongly believes that the conflict being trumpeted by the Sudanese military wing could only serve the interests of a third party at the expense of the people. The provocative behavior of the Sudanese military forces will also cause damage in both countries.

About the current situation in Tigray State, the spokesperson indicated that the Interim Administration, the Federal Police and Attorney General are jointly investigating crimes that are allegedly committed by some groups.

"The atrocities and crimes committed in Tigray have been perpetuated by illegally armed forces and to this end, some 13,000 prisoners were intentionally released in the state capital Mekelle by the crushed TPLF junta during the law enforcement operation."

Dina indicated that the government of Ethiopia has been working tirelessly to end insecurity in Tigray and has achieved notable results in this regard thus far.

The spokesperson refuted the claim of using hunger as a weapon against the people of Tigray and uncovered that some 75 members of international organizations have been granted access to support the humanitarian aid during the past three months. Ethiopian Red Cross Society alone has reached to close to 400,000 people in Tigray so far.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Emergency humanitarian assistance is underway in 36 woredas of Tigray and food aid is being provided to the affected people at 92 distribution stations in 36 woredas. In Tigray, 2,700,000 people has benefited from the food assistance thus far.

He noted that 70 percent of food items covered by the Ethiopian government whereas development partners and NGOs allocated the remaining.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (Ph.D) and the state presidents and city administrators launched a solidarity initiative for the Tigray Interim Administration and the people of the region, Dina reminded.

The solidarity initiative aims at mobilizing the contribution of the states and federal institutions as well as other stakeholders in supporting humanitarian efforts underway.

Despite efforts by the government and international partners to normalize situation in Tigray, one of the two electricity power grids in the state, namely Alamata-Mehoni-Mekelle power line - was badly damaged by members of the TPLF clique in the Adigudom area.

The Ethiopian herald February 24/2021