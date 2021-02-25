Ethiopia's Coffee Submissions for Cup of Excellence Surging

ADDIS ABABA - The coffee samples of this year's Cup of Excellence have surpassed that of the previous year by 400, disclosed the Ethiopian Coffee Exporters Association (ECEA).

In an exclusive interview with The Ethiopian Herald, ECEA General Manager Gizat Worku said that over 1,800 coffee samples have been submitted to participate in this year's Cup of Excellence Competition surpassing the 1,400 samples recorded last year.

Gizat who is also the Coordinator of this year's Cup of Excellence stated that more than 1,800 samples have been collected from Addis Ababa, Dire Dawa, Hawassa and Jimma sample stations within a week. As to him, the number of contestants is also greater than that of the previous years.

Revealing that the winners of this year's Best Coffee Contest are expected to be announced on April 13, 2021, he noted that the winners will sell their coffee at a highest price.

According to him, the winner of the last year competition had sold a kilogram of Ethiopia's best coffee at a cost of 407 USD in the international market. As a result, many coffee farmers and growers will be benefited and motivated to produce better quality, he said.

According to Gizat, the quality of the coffee is one of the factors that will increase the price of coffee in the Cup of Excellence. Last year, coffee was sold for 407 USD per kilogram through earning 91 points with its quality. Henceforth, 168 international coffee buyers took part in a bid to buy the coffee. Ethiopia's specialty coffee prices are expected to improve this year as well, he noted.

As a country and as a coffee exporting association, the main issue is not to ensure the benefit of a few farmers, but most farmers need to work hard to improve coffee quality. Gizat added that coffee growers should be able to sell their products at an attractive price and improvements should be made to enhance the quality of Ethiopian coffee as a whole.

He said the coffee exporters' association has been participating in the project ranging from awareness creation to coffee pruning campaign. Evidence shows that the coffee sample size for the Cap of Excellence competition is the highest within 20 years and called up on the coffee exporters and each stakeholder to work on better quality of Ethiopian coffee.