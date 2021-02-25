Ethiopia: Center Launches New Inception Project On Vegetables

ADDIS ABABA - The World Vegetable Center in collaboration with SNV Netherlands Development Organization, IKEA Foundation and the Ministry of Agriculture has officially launched an inception project, Veggies for Planet & People (V4P&P).

Briefing journalists yesterday Flagship Program Leader - Healthy Diets Ralph Roothaert (Ph.D), said that the initiative aims at creating employment opportunity for the youth and women within the vegetable value chain in Ethiopia and Kenya.

Mentioning that close to 80 vegetable business networks would be established in Ethiopia, he further elucidated that the project will also engage 4,000 women and youth in market activities designed to improve their livelihoods and diets.

Among the 4,000 jobs 1,600 will address Ethiopian youths or women while the rest 2,400 will address Kenyan youths. The initiative will also work with policy makers and implementers to facilitate an enabling environment for vegetable business networks, he added.

Adding to the point, he underscored that the project aims to establish 200 vegetable business networks (VBN) coupled with emphasizing traditional African vegetables through value chain development. Besides, total value of vegetables sold by producers participating in the VBNs will be 9,240,000 USD/ year.

The economies of Kenya and Ethiopia have been growing at a rate of more than five percent per year on average over the past seven years, with Ethiopia's economy being one of the fastest growing in the world. As a result, this project is of paramount importance in reducing poverty and booming the country's economy.

During the launching ceremony held at Radisson Blue, Addis Ababa, Agricultural Inputs and Marketing Sector Advisor Dereje Asaminew said that investing on horticulture, particularly in vegetable have substantial advantages. As to him, it will create job opportunities in rural areas parallel with increasing productivity and nutrition system. He further emphasized that that the project will help the country to attract foreign exchange in exporting the products for the international market. Mentioning that the Ministry has also included the horticulture development on its ten years roadmap coupled with establishing a new state ministry to administer the sector, he expressed the government's commitment to work with every volunteer development partners.

SNV Country Director in Ethiopia, Worku Bihonegn, for his part stated that they are exhaustively working in filling the gap from the production to the consumption stages. As to him, horticulture development is among their three focusing areas; naming agriculture, energy and water sanitation and hygiene.

Moreover, he said that promoting climate resilient technology, sustainability and realizing aspiration of youths are some of the major advantages of the project. All in all, the officials agreed that developing vegetables has both economic and social advantages.