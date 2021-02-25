Ethiopia: NEBE Consults With Parties On Voters' Registration and Related Issues

24 February 2021
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

National Electoral Board of Ethiopia is consulting with political parties on a range of issues including registration of voters ahead of the upcoming national elections.

The board has presented the activities it has undertaken so far pertaining to logistic supplies and awareness creation works on use of information communication technologies, among others.

Political parties including, the ruling prosperity party, have been staging election campaign starting from last week.

Election materials have been already distributed to 673 constituencies, it is indicated on the meeting.

Chairperson of the Board, Birtukan Mideksa announced on the occasion that election materials are being distributed to 50,000 polling stations across the country.

Birtukan further stated that shortage of transportation in some areas is impeding distribution of materials calling officials of regional government officials to seek solution for the problem.

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ethiopian Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Italian Ambassador Killed in Attack in DR Congo
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments
Many Killed In Attack on Borno State
Tanzania Announces New Covid-19 Measures After WHO Warning

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.