Ethiopia: NEBE Consults With Parties On Voters' Registration and Related Issues

National Electoral Board of Ethiopia is consulting with political parties on a range of issues including registration of voters ahead of the upcoming national elections.

The board has presented the activities it has undertaken so far pertaining to logistic supplies and awareness creation works on use of information communication technologies, among others.

Political parties including, the ruling prosperity party, have been staging election campaign starting from last week.

Election materials have been already distributed to 673 constituencies, it is indicated on the meeting.

Chairperson of the Board, Birtukan Mideksa announced on the occasion that election materials are being distributed to 50,000 polling stations across the country.

Birtukan further stated that shortage of transportation in some areas is impeding distribution of materials calling officials of regional government officials to seek solution for the problem.