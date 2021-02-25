Ethiopia: Sidama Statehood - Indication of Real Federalism

opinion

Equality, brotherhood, freedom, justice and democracy are the features of Ethiopianism. All ways out of this are destructive ways. From now and on, Ethiopia will never get into destructive movements. Ethiopia is now beautiful, running to ensure multi-federalism system practically and, strengthening its unity in a bid to ensure prosperity and nation-building process said Shimelis Abdisa President of Oromia Regional State in an inauguration program of the Sidama State government.

Sidama people are the foundation of all this and I want to congratulate for this too. The people of Sidama, Oromo and other Ethiopian nation and nationalities are brotherly and sisterly people. Hence, all have to tolerate each other and have a duty to work for the country's inclusive prosperity.

"Sidama people have share culture and stand with us in difficult times and also such experience will be continued for long. Hence, we all have responsibility to work and ensure our country's stability and prosperity. So that I will urge you all to show your utmost commitment towards this end."

Those who stand to destroy Ethiopianism are destroyed by braved Ethiopians. Our practical commitment is unquestionable for things we are planning to do in the future.

Shimelis said that Sidama people have unique cultures which enabled it to live together with one another. Enjoy with this victory and ready to be successful in the next mission of strengthening unity, development, avoiding backwardness and ensuring the country's prosperity.

Like Awassa city beauty and development, each rural towns under your administration should be addressed and managed properly in both beautification and development activities. This is really the hardest part of your duty but you must have do it. It is the time that the government requires the active participation of the peoples of Sidama to repeat victory in development.

Serving the people and addressing their right needs is needed from the new state government that established through the struggle for freedom. Achieving prosperity is possible with multi-federalism system. Prosperity party isn't an autocratic ruler as witnessed by the Sidama people. Oromia regional state has supported some 100 million ETB in supporting the establishment of the Sidama Regional State government, it was learnt.

Sidama State President Desta Ledamo also said that the statehood of Sidama has addressed the people's long-held quest and consolidated the implementation of Ethiopia's multi-federalism system, which was only in paper in the reign of the now-defunct TPLF junta.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The official establishment of Sidama State was marked last Monday in Hawassa City in the presence of state presidents, mayors of city administration as well as other high-ranking officials.

Noting that the longstanding quest of the people of Sidama for statehood, the president said that the public's demand was ignored and suppressed by force during the previous regimes. Due to the coming to power of the reformist Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD), Sidama people's age-old question has got the needed response.

"Our state is blessed with abundant resource with suitable climatic condition for investment, recreation, tourism conference and destination. Hence, these make Sidama the preferred destination for multinational business companies."

He expressed Sidama's readiness to avail the necessary services and utilities for those investors who are interested in exploring the state's enormous investment opportunities.

House of Federation Speaker Adem Farah said on his part that the government is working to ensure human and democratic right protection enshrined in the constitution.

The establishment of Sidama State as 10th member of the federation based on the constitutional and legal system is an indication of the government's commitment for nation building which is aligned with the principles of forming a multi-federalist state.

The country's constitution has provided the right for the people to exercise self-administration socially, economically and politically.