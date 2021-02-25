Ethiopia: Expert Advises Political Parties to Apply Art During Election Rally

Considering art's seamless role in election rally, contending political parties have to develop a habit of conveying artistic message to easily reach out the public at large, expert said.

Addis Ababa University College of Performing and Visual Arts Dean, Ezra Abate (Ph.D) told The Ethiopian Herald that Art is a communication medium which enables people to easily exchange ranges of ideas, views and thought.

Indicating that Ethiopians have not used art as an instrument to convey message especially in election rally, he exemplified the importance of art with a discourse of a politician. "A two minutes single album reaches easily for millions of people than a discourse of a politician for two hours. A politician may make a political discourse collecting 100,000 people at a time."

Though any sort of art has a power of reaching millions of people with in a fraction of seconds, he said, adding the country has not been utilizing the art sector to bring about incessant changes in the political, economic and social spheres. "What is more, we do not comprehend the sector well as it may disturb people's coexistence when we use it negatively and can convey imperative message if we use it positively."

Understanding the power and value of the society, some sort of mechanism should be developed for the society to understand the sector well. What is more, the art should be supported by education and artists have to think twice before they release any sort of message artistically. If it is not, preparing any sort of art by itself has not been considered as an art, he added.

Ezra is also a Board Member of Peace and Reconciliation Commission. He said: "During election, being a winner or loser is not a big deal, if we are accepting the two as a blessing. After winning the election, you should not be walking off on the road of hatred or marginalizing your counterpart. Unless you will be ready to work with your competitors, a winner does not get a space where he put his idea. Here, there should be tolerance."

According to Ezra, elites are magnifying things but the art can easily reach the ordinary citizens as people easily understand any message presented artistically.

In this case, people understand the message someone wants to convey and change his/her perception to be rational thinker instead of listening the rhetoric of elites which lead them to emotional activities, he underlined.

Indicating that people do not consider many things as an art, he said popular art has not put clear demarcation between amateurs and professionals in every field of studies including politics.