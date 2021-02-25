Ethiopia: Don't Shed Crocodile Tears!

opinion

It is undeniable truth that since TPLF-Junta came to power in 1991; many innocent civilians and politicians have been humiliated, degraded, tortured and even murdered brutally by the TPLF's canny, shrewd leaders and members for having different political opinions.

Those Ethiopians, who opposed and criticized the political system; and fought for freedom and justice, compelled to spend their times in horrible prisons, sacrifice their lives or flee their own country and shelter in foreign lands.

Even these days, after their sun has set on them and their time has been ended by the indomitable Ethiopian National Defence Forces, surrogates of the junta have desperately continued working to fool the Ethiopian people and international community longing to put the already crumbled system back.

Particularly, by creating their own storyline and staging their own dramas in every platform they get, they are trying to deceive and get international support through disseminating misinformation.

In fact, this is not a new experience for them as 'labeling' is the typical character of the TPLF junta. The leadership and its cliques have been hung up on labeling and exercising it throughout their times for cheap and foul political consumption. The labels, applied to many of political opponents and activists aiming to frustrate them and shifting away the attention of the public, are a living proof that portrays the true nature of the callous group.

Currently, TPLF surrogates are unashamedly attempting to play hide and seek games and make the government responsible for their ill-intentioned activities as they had been playing while they were in power.

The recent evil deeds they carried out in a broad daylight (killing innocent people, destroying infrastructure, and looting communities' properties) and the attempt to make the government responsible is the other showcase in this regard.

Ill-advisedly, junta's associates are seconding the ill-intentioned agenda by proliferating misinformation to gain the attention of the international community.

Taking advantage of the opportunity, and to make matters more complicated, Ethiopia's enemies are trying to portray the country as a center of instability and conflict in the Horn of Africa though the reverse is true.

The one thing the cliques do not want to believe is that the heinous game they had been playing on their own people though ended up, it could not be washed away or forgotten simply.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

However, ironically, in a manner they do not have any sense of morality and courage to advocate for the people of Tigray for a number of reasons, they pretend to sympathize and shed crocodile tears as they are concerned and do care about them.

Truly speaking, all Ethiopians and peace loving people of the world have now understood the very distinct character of the defunct junta, egos and the level of insincerity.

Displaying false modesty and shedding crocodile tears would not fool anyone except showing the true feature of the surrogates. The leftovers of the Junta have now resorted to terror as a means to draw attention. Many attempts were easily foiled. The bottom line is that let alone the leftovers' attempts; the defunct Junta, with all its forces reaching a quarter of a million, holding looted weaponry and enablers, was as simple as a disarrayed group that had been dismantled in less than fifteen days.