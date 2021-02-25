Ethiopia: Laureate Dr. Tibebe Yemanebirhan Laid to Rest At Holy Trinity Cathedral

24 February 2021
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Laureate Dr. Tibebe Yemanebirhan has laid to rest in a funeral ceremony held at Holy Trinity Cathedral in Addis Ababa.

The funeral ceremony of late Dr. Tibebe held in the presence of senior government officials, representatives of various national and international organizations, his colleagues and loved ones.

Members of the House of Federation, representatives from Office of Prime Minster and diplomatic corps from Embassy of Russian Federaion in Addis Ababa and various high officials have put wreath of flowers at the gravesite.

Dr. Tibebe who was a world-renowned dermatologist, has served his country and the world at large in several career fields in the health sector. He also served his country, Ethiopia in the public diplomacy and national reconciliation sectors.

Laureate Dr. Tibebe Yemanebirhan died on Saturday February 20, 2021 from Coronavirus.

Copyright © 2021 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved.

