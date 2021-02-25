Nigeria: U.S. Earmarks $3.9m to Train NCS Officials in New Equipment

25 February 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Innocent Odoh

Abuja — The United States government will provide a grant worth $3.9 million to train officials of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) in the use of the Correctional Information Management Systems (CIMS), new equipment donated by the US Embassy in Abuja.

According to a statement issued yesterday by the Public Affairs Section of the Embassy, the International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Office of the United States Embassy in Abuja donated the equipment to support the Correctional Information Management Systems of the Nigeria Correctional Service.

The Acting Controller General of Nigeria Correctional Services, John Mmrabure, received the equipment presented by the US Ambassador to Nigeria Mary Beth Leonard.

The equipment donated includes satellite broadband VSAT dishes, desktop computers, printers, internet routers, servers, and furniture. The new equipment will enable the NCS to capture inmates' biographical data at correctional facilities, thereby facilitating legal assistance and family contact.

Noting that the equipment donation was the first step in this partnership, Ambassador Leonard stated, "We are proud to partner with the Nigeria Correctional Service to incorporate information technology into the management practices which will address prolonged pre-trial detention in pursuit of the Nigerian government's efforts to apply and enforce the rule of law and respect for human rights. These are tenets of a strong democracy and I am proud that the United States stands as your partner."

"Better information management will provide inmates in pre-trial detention improved access to lawyers, who will now be able to track detainees' location easily. The programme will work closely with Law Clinics in Nigerian Universities to provide pro-bono service to inmates awaiting trial," the statement said.

The support to the NCS, which began in 2017 with a pilot program at Kuje Prison, has evolved into the CIMS. This donation will equip CIMS in three locations in Nasarawa State, specifically Keffi New, Keffi Old, and Lafia Custodial Centers.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Leadership

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Italian Ambassador Killed in Attack in DR Congo
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments
Many Killed In Attack on Borno State
Tanzania Announces New Covid-19 Measures After WHO Warning

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.