Nigeria: USAID Launches New $19m Fund to Improve Healthcare in Nigeria

25 February 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Innocent Odoh, Abuja

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has launched a new five-year $19 million fund to support activity to improve the quality of health worker training in Nigeria.

This was disclosed in a statement issued yesterday by the USAID in Abuja, during an event in which the Health Office Director Paul McDermott and key government health sector officials participated in. It noted that the 'Health Workforce Management' will train 100,000 by 2025.

The Health Workforce Management activity will support the establishment of a cost-effective, well-trained, and motivated health workforce in targeted rural and remote areas of Bauchi, Sokoto, Kebbi, and Ebonyi States, as well as the Federal Capital Territory.

"We are investing in the health workforce because strong and capable human resources for health improve health outcomes and save lives," McDermott said at the virtual ceremony. "The activity will support efforts to address the persistent healthcare worker challenges in Nigeria," he added.

"Health Workforce Management will strengthen human resources, improve governance of the health workforce, and develop interventions to improve health worker retention.

"Over the next five years, the activity is expected to produce a cadre of 100,000 new health workers competent to respond to current and future health needs of the populations in the targeted states," the statement said.

Health Workforce Management will train these primary health care workers to anchor a more proficient workforce to respond to health needs, improve the distribution and skill mix of front-line workers, and strengthen training institutions to adopt and apply more effective approaches to human resources.

"This initiative could not have come at a better time," Dr. Usman Adamu, Director of Primary Health Care Services Development at the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency, said. "It will be most beneficial to address maldistribution of health workers by producing the appropriate skill mix of frontline health workers at the primary care level. We look forward to positive change and assure USAID of our collaboration and support all the way," he added.

The activity will be implemented by Banyan Global in collaboration with Abt Associates, Institute for Healthcare Improvement and Solina Health. It is part of USAID's integrated package of activities valued at $793 million that is focused on integrating health service delivery at the primary level, creating demand for health services, and strengthening supply chain management at the sub-national level.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Leadership

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Italian Ambassador Killed in Attack in DR Congo
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments
Battle For Supremacy Rages in Boko Haram, ISWAP Nigeria Camps
Tanzania Announces New Covid-19 Measures After WHO Warning

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.