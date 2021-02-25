Lesotho/Nigeria: Rohr Hopes Osimhen Will Be Fit for Benin, Lesotho Games

25 February 2021
Leadership (Abuja)

Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr is hopeful Victor Osimhen will be fit for next month's 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying double-header against Benin and Lesotho.

Osimhen was knocked unconscious during the final minutes of Napoli's 4-2 away defeat to Atlanta on Sunday.

The 22-year-old was stretchered off the pitch and rushed to the hospital after hitting his head on the ground, following a collision with Atalanta defender Cristian Romero.

Napoli announced on Tuesday that the striker will rest for a period of a few days before gradually returning to training.

Rohr, who is expected to name him in his squad for next month's crucial final two 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, is hopeful he will return to action soon.

"I spoke to Victor, he told me he's physically and mentally okay now but must wait for the club doctors," Rohr told bbc.com.

"My thoughts are with him because he's had some difficult start in Italy, but he's a strong boy and he must wait for the doctors to clear him to play again.

"He's an important player for us and we'll see how it goes at his club first, because his well-being is very important for everyone."

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Leadership

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Italian Ambassador Killed in Attack in DR Congo
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tanzania Announces New Covid-19 Measures After WHO Warning
Many Killed In Attack on Borno State

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.