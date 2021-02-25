Lesotho/Nigeria: Rohr Hopes Osimhen Will Be Fit for Benin, Lesotho Games

Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr is hopeful Victor Osimhen will be fit for next month's 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying double-header against Benin and Lesotho.

Osimhen was knocked unconscious during the final minutes of Napoli's 4-2 away defeat to Atlanta on Sunday.

The 22-year-old was stretchered off the pitch and rushed to the hospital after hitting his head on the ground, following a collision with Atalanta defender Cristian Romero.

Napoli announced on Tuesday that the striker will rest for a period of a few days before gradually returning to training.

Rohr, who is expected to name him in his squad for next month's crucial final two 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, is hopeful he will return to action soon.

"I spoke to Victor, he told me he's physically and mentally okay now but must wait for the club doctors," Rohr told bbc.com.

"My thoughts are with him because he's had some difficult start in Italy, but he's a strong boy and he must wait for the doctors to clear him to play again.

"He's an important player for us and we'll see how it goes at his club first, because his well-being is very important for everyone."