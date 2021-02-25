Somalia: Suspected U.S. Airstrike Destroys Al-Shabaab Training Base in Southern Somalia

25 February 2021
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

A suspected US airstrike hit Al-Shabaab training base in Burta Kumba approximately 12 kilometres Jamame town in the Lower Jubba region.

According to Somali National Army Radio, the airstrike killed 15 Al-Shabaab militants at training the training camp on Wednesday afternoon.

An unknown number of militants were also wounded in the attack.

Meanwhile, the Somali military on Thursday morning captured four Al-Shabaab operatives in a joint operation with Southwest forces in Awdigle Bay region.

The military said the operation was conducted after a tip-off from the residents that the four militants were in the area.

Al-Shabaab which is linked to Al-Qaeda is fighting in Somalia to overthrow the internationally recognised government and establish strict Sharia law based in their own interpretation.

The militants were driven out of the capital Mogadishu in 2011 by AMISOM and the Somali military but they still control rural areas in central and southern regions, conducting ambushes and planting landmines.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Italian Ambassador Killed in Attack in DR Congo
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments
Many Killed In Attack on Borno State
Tanzania Announces New Covid-19 Measures After WHO Warning

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.