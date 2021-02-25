Liberia: Weah Takes Veiled Swipe At Opposition

24 February 2021
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

President George Weah appeared to take a swipe at ANC leader Alexander Cummings, and Montserrado County District #10 Representative, Yekeh Kolubah, without mentioning their names when he addressed thousands of Grand Gedeans in a jammed packed arena in Zwedru City on Saturday, a rare rebuff for a president who tends to ignore his critics.

"We are in a country where some don't respect elders; therefore do not allow them to put you on record. Don't mind bad people! Do not allow anyone to take away your kindness and dignity," President Weah said.

The president's remarks came on a trip to Grand Gedeh County, where he was promoting his proposals on agriculture, roads and efforts about sustaining the peace of Liberia through dialogues.

According to President Weah, he had to come to Grand Gedeh County to make this statement, saying: "I could not deliver these remarks anywhere else but in Grand Gedeh. I know some of you might not like what I am about to say but I have to say it."

"It is not a good image to ask people to leave your city. During the campaign time what I heard wasn't good at all. Going forward, we must allow every politician to come here and convince us, and if you don't want to listen to them, stay at home," he added, reminding supporters of the volatility of peace in Liberia.

As you may recall, in late July of 2020, the political leader of the Alternative National Congress, Alexander Cummings, and Montserrado County District #10 Representative, Yekeh Kolubah, had no idea what was in store for them when both men were greeted to a hostile reception upon arrival in Zwedru, Grand Gedeh County.

Sources in Zwedru say, it took the intervention of soldiers of the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) to rescue Representative Kolubah and ANC delegates, including its political leader Alexander Cummings.

According to some members of the group, their action was in response to what they claimed is Representative Yekeh Kolubah's persistent wave of verbal insulting attacks against President Weah. LINA

Copyright © 2021 The New Republic Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

