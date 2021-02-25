Gambia: Two Ambassadors Present Letters of Credence to Dr. Tangara

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Mamadou Tangara, on Tuesday 23 February received copies of Letters of Credence from the Ambassadors of Belgium and the Kingdom of Spain accredited to The Gambia.

A press release issued by the Communication Unit of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad stated that the first to present copies of Letters of Credence was His Excellency Mr. Hubert Roisin, the Ambassador of Belgium to The Gambia.

It was then followed by Her Excellency Ms. Olga Cabarga Gomez, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Spain to The Gambia.

The release said the envoys indicated their countries' commitment in strengthening relations between The Gambia and their respective countries in various areas of interest.

The Foreign Minister urged the Ambassador of Belgium to work towards strengthening ties in the areas of trade and in offering more scholarship opportunities for the youth.

Dr. Tangara recalled his days working at the EU Office in Brussels and how opportunities can be tapped in the interest of the country's teeming youthful population. He expressed appreciation for the partnership and support registered between The Gambia and Belgium.

Similarly, Foreign Minister Tangara thanked the Government and people of the Kingdom of Spain for the good support they gave to The Gambia in the areas of education and agriculture, which he said has been beneficial to the national development of The Gambia. He appealed for more areas of cooperation to be reached in order to avail youth the opportunity to achieve their dreams in the country.

State of Qatar

Meanwhile, the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to The Gambia, His Excellency Faisal Fahad Abdallah al-Mane'a, paid a courtesy call on Minister Tangara.

Tangara welcomed Ambassador Faisal and used the opportunity to acknowledge the strong bilateral ties between The Gambia and the State of Qatar. He assured him that The Gambia would continue to enhance the already cordial bilateral relation for the mutual benefit of both countries.