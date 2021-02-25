Gambia: NDLEA Officer Testifies On West African Migrants' Killings

For over a year, TRIAL International and Human Rights Watch interviewed eyewitness sources regarding the events of 2005 in the Gambia. This is what we discovered...

Mr. Mawlud Faal, an officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has testified before the Truth Commission (TRRC) in connection with the killing of the West African migrants on 22nd July 2005.

Born on 23rd September 1969 in Kaur and enlisted in the Police in 1989, Faal said while he was serving under the Gambia Police Force (GPF), he was deployed to a Unit in the Police that was responsible for fighting against illicit drugs. He said he was there till the said unit became autonomous as NDLEA and served as the Officer In-charge of Drug Matters in Barra Station.

Mr Faal said Jawara Demba and Babucarr Bah were his commanders at the said station, adding that on 22nd July 2005, he was called by Babucarr Bah to report to the station. And upon arrival, Babucarr Bah informed him about a group of people looking for canoes.

Based on this information, he said, they suspected that the migrants were involved in drug trafficking. However, he said when he arrived at the place where these people were; he was able to use his police skills and concluded they were not drug dealers, but migrants.

Faal added that when they took the migrants to the Barra Police Station and surrendered them to the Immigration Section for Processing; he later had that they were transported to Banjul Immigration Department.