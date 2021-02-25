Gambia: Jawara Says Independence Is a Day to Reflect, Celebrate

Ebrima Jawara, a senior civil servant at the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Natural Resources, has said that Independence Day is a day to reflect and celebrate how far The Gambia has come, since gaining nationhood from Great Britain in February 1965.

Mr. Jawara, a son of Gambia's first and former president, the late Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara added that he felt humbled and proud to grace Gambia's 56th Independence Anniversary celebrations held on 18th February at the McCarthy Square in Banjul.

He noted that as Gambians, we owe it to The Gambia's first president and his colleagues who fought for the country's independence, and to pick up from where they left and do our bit towards the development of the nation.

He further wished everybody a happy Independence Anniversary.

Ebrima, who has served in Gambia's Public Service in various capacities both nationally and internationally, said he remembered his late father with fond memories.

He prayed for him and all the departed souls for Allah's mercy. "We celebrate his life and the lives of others who played their part towards Gambia's Independence", he said.

The Gambia gained independence from the United Kingdom in 1965, with Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara as its first prime minister and head of government, whilst Sir Farimang M. Singhateh was appointed Governor General of The Gambia, representing Queen Elizabeth II, who was still head of state. In 1970, when The Gambia became a republic, Sir Dawda was sworn in as the first President of the Republic of The Gambia, and head of government.

In recognition of his over 65 years of selfless service to the Gambian Nation as a nurse, veterinarian, member of parliament, minister, premier, prime minister, president and elder statesman, the Government of President Adama Barrow named a USD50 million international conference centre "The Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Centre."