Gambia: NIA 9 Trial - Baboucar Sallah Says He Is Prosecuted for Refusing to Incriminate His Boss

24 February 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Alagie Babba

Baboucar Sallah, the 4th accused person in the ongoing trial of former intelligence officers said he was prosecuted for refusing to testify against his bosses at the National Intelligence Agency.

Sallah made mention of this on Tuesday before the High Court while under cross-examination by Lawyer Combeh Gaye for the State.

Sallah and six others are charged with 25 criminal counts including the murder of UDP's Solo Sandeng, the leader of the 14th April 2016 protest in demand for electoral reform among others. They are also charged with the torture of the protesters.

He admitted before the court that he signed the cautionary and voluntary statements that were produced by the prosecution.

"I signed it," Sallah said.

However, he signed the statements out of inducement by the police that they wanted their bosses and not the junior NIA officers.

"When I refused to testify against my boss, they took me to Mile 2," Sallah said.

Sallah said he is a resident of Bundung Borehole and not Tallinding as the prosecution alluded, adding his wife is from Tallinding.

The case was adjourned to today at 1 p.m. for the continuation of the cross-examination.

