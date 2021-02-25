Gambia: Covid-19 - Gambia Registers 2 New Deaths, 58 Positive Cases

The Gambia has recorded 2 new COVID-19 related deaths bringing the number of deaths since March 2020 to 146.

The country also registered 58 new positive cases from February 19-21, bringing the number of COVID-19 cases ever confirmed in the country to 4,612.

This is according to the 267th national situation report since the confirmation of the first case of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in The Gambia, on the 16 March 2020.

Seven COVID-19 patients were newly discharged from treatment centers while 12 COVID-19 patients are currently on oxygen therapy.

The country currently has 1 person in hotel quarantine, 377 active cases and a crude case-fatality ratio of 3.1%.

Meanwhile, the Senegalese Ministry of Health yesterday reported 143 new positive cases and 18 deaths.

From March to date, they have registered 33,242 positives cases, 27,694 recoveries, while 4,715 are under treatment.