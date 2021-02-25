Gambia: Court Adjourns 3 Years Jotna Case for Protest Leaders to Appear

24 February 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Alagie Baba

The fresh case against the 3 Years Jotna leaders failed to proceed on Tuesday following the absence of all the accused persons and their lawyers.

The adjournment came when the court was informed that the accused persons were not served with the notice to appear yesterday since the January 2020 protest leaders are still under police bail.

Their charge followed a previous case where they were charged with the same offences and were discharged by the court following the State's application for a withdrawal. They were rearrested after the case and taken to the Serious Crime Unit at the Police headquarters, Banjul.

The accused persons are: Chairman of 3 Years Jotna Abdou Njie, Lawyer Yankuba Darboe, Ebrima Kitim Jarju, Sheriffo Sonko, Hagi Suwareh, Fanta Mballow, Karim Touray and Muctarr Ceesay and their charges range from unlawful assembly, rioting after proclamation and rioters demolishing structures

The case will now heard Tuesday next week. The charges will be read to them on that day and they will be asked to take their plea.

