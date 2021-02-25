Senegal: Solidarity With Neighbours - Senegal Offers 20,000 Doses of Vaccine to Gambia, Guinea Bissau

Senegal has offered 20,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to The Gambia and Guinea Bissau as a show of solidarity with its West African neighbors, Senegalese media reported on Monday.

President Macky Sall, who received 200,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines produced by the Chinese laboratory Sinopharm last Wednesday, decided to show "solidarity" with his "neighbours" in The Gambia and Guinea Bissau.

Speaking at the 20th edition of the International Economic Forum on Africa via videoconference, President Sall said: "We have decided to make 10% of this vaccine available to two neighboring countries, or 20,000 doses for Gambia and Guinea Bissau as an African solidarity. "

"I believe we will continue to do more if we manage to have more doses," Senegalese media outlet lejecos quoted him saying.

The Senegalese government wants to vaccinate all citizens who wish to receive COVID-19 vaccination by 2022, the country's health minister said.

Health and Social Action Minister Abdoulaye Diouf Sarr told daily paper Le Soleil that Senegal would kick off "an emergency phase" of vaccination for frontline health workers, people over 60 years and people with underlying health conditions.

Since confirming its first case in March last year, Senegal has so far registered 33,099 confirmed cases with 27,428 recoveries and 814 deaths.

Source: EYEAFRICA TV