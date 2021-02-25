Gambia: Lt. Col. Bojang Blames Jammeh for His Son's Death

24 February 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Pa Modou Cham

Lt. Colonel Amadou Bojang of The Gambia Armed Forces (GAF) and former commander of 'Operation Bulldozer' yesterday testified before the TRRC, blaming former President Yahya Jammeh for being responsible for the demise of his son.

He said this happened as a result of his unlawful arrest and detention without trial.

"I blame Jammeh for unlawful detention because he ordered my arrest. My son was sick and I didn't have the chance to take him to the hospital for treatment because of the unlawful detention. So therefore I will say Jammeh is responsible for his death.

Testifying on human rights violation allegations during his services as onetime second in command of the defunct Operation Bulldozer, Bojang stated that their operations were to control criminals by enforcing the law but many human rights violations happened in between.

With regard to the arrest of Musa Fofana and colleagues on 11 May 2012, the witness said the Intelligence Unit of Bulldozer informed them that there was a group of people planning for a possible military implosion and demonstration.

"The people suspected were arrested led by police officer Sonko. Ebrima Keita was arrested and taken to the charge office and from the statement he gave; there was need for further investigation. Ebrima was sat before the panel and I found him crying, saying the allegations against him were painful. I advised him to stop crying and give his statement and I assured him he wouldn't be beaten."

He added that he later left and the following morning, he was informed that the second suspect Musa Fofana was apprehended. The witness stated that he saw Musa and cracked joke and left, adding that the suspects were detained for 14 days in Holgam before a charge was pressed against them.

Lt. Col. Bojang told the commission that during his time with the Operations Bulldozer, he never threatened or beat any individual. He confirmed that the testimony of Ebrima Keita alledging him of threatening him with a pistol was false.

He denied the witnesses' claim that they were taken to the cemetery for execution. "That is a total lie because that cemetery issue never happened. And it is not true as claimed that I used to drink."

The witness admitted being responsible for unlawful detentions that took place at Holgam.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Italian Ambassador Killed in Attack in DR Congo
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tanzania Announces New Covid-19 Measures After WHO Warning
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.