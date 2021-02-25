Gambia: LSTA Graduates 19

Latrikunda Sabiji Tailoring Association (LSTA) recently held a graduation for its second batch of trainees at a ceremony held Latrikunda market.

Established in April 2016, the association aims to exploit the potential of youths in The Gambia in a broader move to curb youths taking on drugs and those about to set out on the migratory back-way journey in search of greener pasture.

The graduating class from different tailoring backgrounds have all completed an intensive apprenticeship training in tailoring.

At the ceremony, Dawda Kebbeh, public relations officer of the association, thanked the graduating class for their strenuous commitment during their apprenticeship.

He further went down memory lane to catalogue the significant strides registered by the association to the community since its inception.

"It is indeed a great pleasure once again to gather and witness the graduation ceremony of the 2nd batch of trainees, who have successfully undergone apprenticeship training. These young trainees have once proven themselves, and qualify to work anywhere in the world." he added.

Since the establishment of the association, he said, the institution has also participated in many cleansing exercise locally called 'set settal' in many places, including the Latrikunda cemetery.

The Councilor for Latrikunda Sabiji Ward, Ansumana Bayo lauded the tailoring association for their foresight in initiating such a worthy training, which he said, is geared towards empowering youths.

He thus challenged the graduating class to make the best use of their skills by contributing meaningfully to the socio-economic development of the country.

"Just to encourage you, I will like to let you know that you learned a noble profession that can transform your life and the lives of other people in your community, and by extension the nation. Your Profession is self employment, and it is in high demand today" said Bayo stated.

Also speaking, Saikou Marong, National Assembly member for Latrikunda Sabiji underscored the role of young people in national development.

Sheikh Omar Jallow, director of Creative and Performing Arts at the National Centre for Arts Culture said his institution is cognizant of the fact that tailoring as an art plays a pivotal role to the Art and Culture of any country.

"Tailoring is part of creative art, and tailoring is an art work. Our costumes and our dresses are part of culture. We are not representative to our costumes and materials" he concluded.

Other speakers include, Momodou Salieu Jallow, president of the association, who outlined the role of tailors in the development of any community and the country at large.