Liberian Journalist to Lead Global Environmental & Climate Conservation Initiative

Bauchi State — Development Journalist and Environmental Justice Advocate of Liberia, Moses R. Quollin is appointed as national director of the Global Environmental and Climate Conservation Initiative (Global ECC Initiative) in Liberia.

As National Director for Liberia, he is expected to voluntarily help to promote peace and advance youthful activities including environmentally friendly actions in either his own country or other countries around the globe - where possible. He will also help people to lead healthier and safer lives and communities to be able to better address present and future challenges.

The Nigeria base Global ECC Initiative is an independent international campaign organization which aims to be a global leader in environmental and climate conservation with a view to ensuring healthy environment and ecosystem balance for sustainable development. Its activities and presence spanned over ninety countries around the world with over 22,000 teams campaigning for sustainable agriculture, biodiversity protection and encouraging socially responsible farming.

Moses R. Quollin is also still serving the second year of a two year ambassadorial post as country coordinator of the Global Youth Climate Action Initiative (Climate Action Group Liberia), an international climate campaign organization that engages in raising awareness on climate change, advocacy, youth mobilization and empowerment for climate actions.

According to a release, the Liberian journalist (freelancer) appointment is based on his dedicated sacrifices, and media involvement, volunteerism in Liberia, especially his most recent advocacy for the country's forest laws enforcement governance and trade with continuous emphasis on the Voluntarily Partnership Agreement (VPA) signed between the European Union and the Republic of Liberia.

"We are happy to announce the next nomination as an Ambassador Moses R. Quollin from Liberia as the recipient of GECCI Ambassadorship position for his Commitment towards Peace, and achieving sustainable development. It is given to an individual who demonstrates an extraordinary commitment in one or more of the following areas: Societal Impact, Service to the Earth and Space Community, Scientific Leadership, and Promotion of Talent/Career pool." The Global ECC Initiative's official communication noted.

"This is just in recognition of your [Amb. Quollin] immense contributions, the activism as true African Ambassador in environmental justice, and your relentless advocacy for your country and Africa's social-economic development. We are following your exceptional leadership impact on the lives of indigenous communities, and your undiminished commitments - radio advocacy, independent media investigations and news reportage despite many challenges." Says Abdulhamid Tahir Hamid, Chief Executive of GECCI.

Moses has years of experience in investigative journalism and advocacy. He currently heads the Liberia Forest Media Watch (LFMW), a network of media practitioners working to promote transparency and accountability in forest governance, and coordinates a radical forest advocacy radio program on Okay 99.5 FM across Liberia.

LFMW is a member of Liberia's Civil Society Independent Forest Monitoring Coordination Mechanism (CS-IFM CM) that is involved with recurrent and real-time monitoring of forest-related issues in local communities with support from the European Union (EU) and other partners in Liberia.