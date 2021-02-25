Liberia: Wildlife and Conservation Reporters Network Aided in the Confiscation of Protected Animal

Monrovia — The Confiscation Unit of the Forestry Development Authority (FDA) with the aid of the Wildlife and Conservation Reporters Network have arrested a man for selling a Duiker (Baby Dear), one of the protected animals in Liberia.

The man, John Flomo, believe to be in his late 60s, was caught selling the animal at a local restaurant in Sinkor, by the coordinator of the network, Joseph S. Wiah.

The Wildlife and Conservation Reporters Network Coordinator, immediately contacted the Confiscation Unit of the FDA, who responded to the crime scene, and effected the arrest.