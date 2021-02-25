Liberia: Wildlife and Conservation Reporters Network Aided in the Confiscation of Protected Animal

25 February 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Monrovia — The Confiscation Unit of the Forestry Development Authority (FDA) with the aid of the Wildlife and Conservation Reporters Network have arrested a man for selling a Duiker (Baby Dear), one of the protected animals in Liberia.

The man, John Flomo, believe to be in his late 60s, was caught selling the animal at a local restaurant in Sinkor, by the coordinator of the network, Joseph S. Wiah.

The Wildlife and Conservation Reporters Network Coordinator, immediately contacted the Confiscation Unit of the FDA, who responded to the crime scene, and effected the arrest.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Italian Ambassador Killed in Attack in DR Congo
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments
Many Killed In Attack on Borno State
Tanzania Announces New Covid-19 Measures After WHO Warning

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.