Liberia: Ghana Becomes First Low Income Country to Receive Free Covid-19 Vaccines

Accra, Ghana — The first wave of COVID-19 vaccines has arrived in Ghana through the COVAX initiative.

"Today marks the historic moment for which we have been planning and working so hard." said UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta H. Fore.

"With the first shipment of doses to Ghana, we can begin to make good on the promise of the COVAX Facility to ensure people from less wealthy countries are not left behind in the race for life-saving vaccines."

U.S. President Joe Biden announced that the United States intends to provide an initial $2 billion, out of a total planned $4 billion, to Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, to support the Gavi COVAX Advance Market Commitment (Gavi COVAX AMC) to provide COVID-19 vaccines for 92 low- and middle-income countries.