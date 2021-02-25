South Africa: Media Statement - Defence Committee to Give Investigations Into Heberon Matter Space

24 February 2021
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
The Portfolio Committee on Defence and Military Veterans welcomes the decision by the Minister of Defence to launch the investigation into the procurement and the importation of Heberon®️ Alfa R (Heberon), which contains the active ingredient interferon alpha 2b, procured for approximately R260.59 million by the Department of Defence.

Also, the committee resolved to enable the Office of the Auditor-General space to conclude its special audit on the spending of Covid-19 funds. Similarly, the committee has resolved to give the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) space to deal with, together with the Department of Defence, regulatory lapses and the way forward regarding the medication.

The committee is hopeful that all the investigations that have been commenced with will reach conclusions timeously. Also, the committee will monitor the implementation of recommendations and consequence management.

The committee will be furnished with reports of the various investigations upon conclusion of those investigations.

