Angola: Minister Stresses Need for Updated Media Laws

Luanda — The minister of Telecommunications, Technologies and Social Communication, Manuel Homem, Wednesday in Luanda, stressed the need for an update to the social communication laws, seeking their adjustment to the present context.

The minister was speaking at the launch of the contributions gathering campaign.

The Ministry has launched a public hearing campaign to gather contributions to adjust the law package in force in the country since 2016 to the current context.

The campaign is meant to respond to the need for a greater cooperation between the media professionals and the social communication sector.

According to the minister, the current context has brough in new forms of approach to the social phenomena and the human relations, sharply accelerating the use of the new technologies in the lives of individuals.

The minister on the occasion said the social communication sector's agents are not unaware of the social transformations occurring in the sociaty.

According to him, the society and the events that affect it recommend new methods of production of contents and new solutions to the treatment of information that tend to affect the organisation and functioning of the organs and social communication services.

Manuel Homem added that the adjustment to the package constitutes a challenge to the audiences, with a view to the emergence of a set of laws more harmonised with the constitution and more adjusted to the needs and realities of the the society itself.

The purpose of the adjustment, according to the official, is to seek a common ground in considering the interests and conflicts facing the public authorities and the social communication agents.

During the event, minister Manuel Homem inaugurated the electronic platform www.consultapública.gov.ao, through which contributions can be channelled.

The current Social Communication package was passed by the National Assembly in 2016, comprising the Press Law, the Television Activity Law, the Radio Activity Law, the Advertisement Law and the Journalists Statute Law.

