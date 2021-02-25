Botswana: Centenarian Defiles a 12-Year-Old

Bobonong — Police in Bobonong are investigating a case in which a 101-year-old man of Molalatau is accused of defiling his 12-year-old great grandchild.

Superintendent Paul Seoko said on Monday that the old man was arrested and released last week following reports of defilement by parents of the minor.

Supt Seoko said the minor underwent medical tests following the report while the centenarian remained under investigations.

"This is a very sensitive matter that has shocked many people in the village," Superintendent Seoko said.

The Bobonong police chief expressed concerns over defilement cases in his policing area.

Statistics showed that in 2020, Bobonong police registered 23 defilement cases and perpetrators faced the law.

Four cases have already been registered this year.

Mr Seoko expressed his concern at matters that were brought before them when some of the minors were reported pregnant.

Usually, Supt Seoko said, the cases were uncovered by health professionals when the defiled registered for pregnancies at health facilities.

"That is when health officials, upon realising one is minor, call us to report the matter," said Supt Seoko who added that some cases were reported by parents.

The police noted that perpetrators of defilement cases were mostly people known to the minors and their families.

However, Supt Seoko said there were still some parents, guardians and relatives who were still reluctant to engage the police, but rather preferring to settle the matter at home.

Mr Seoko conceded that there could be more cases that went unreported and, therefore, appealed to parents and guardians to report their defilement suspicions without fail.

The Bobonong station chief found that the cases affected pupils mostly and some minors who failed to progress to senior schools.

However, in their efforts to sensitise about defilement and rape, Supt Seokosaid his station conducted some educational campaigns at schools and Bobonong bus rank.

He stated that the message could have been sown on fertile ground since many parents were coming forth to report the incidents.

Source : BOPA